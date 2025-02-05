Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Raises Concerns Over Bihar's Law and Order Crisis

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met with Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to discuss the state's worsening law order issues. Yadav alleges a particular community faces targeting and blames the government and police for enabling crimes. He reports a chaotic law enforcement situation, meeting the Governor to address these concerns.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant political development, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday approached Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, highlighting grave concerns over the 'deteriorating law and order situation' in the state. Yadav accused state authorities of targeting a specific community, thereby escalating tensions.

Addressing the media post his meeting, Yadav described the law enforcement in Bihar as a 'criminal disorder', specifically referencing a 'horrifying incident' in Madhubani. He expressed alarm over daily occurrences of violence and criticized police attitudes, suggesting inaction against a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for fostering bias. Yadav's critique extended to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of complacency and losing public confidence through silence.

Yadav further alleged systemic police torture based on caste and religion, singling out Muslims as particularly vulnerable. He condemned the government's role in empowering criminals, citing the state's ministers' alleged defence of criminal activities. This depiction of anarchy was positioned as a clarion call to the Governor for urgent intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

