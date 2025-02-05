Emerging Markets Surge Amid Dollar Decline and Middle East Tensions

In a dramatic shift, emerging market currencies experienced a robust ascent on Wednesday, invigorated by a weakening dollar. Investors closely monitored developments in the Middle East spurred by U.S. President Donald Trump's contentious remarks regarding Gaza.

Trump's assertion to transform Gaza into a 'Riviera of the Middle East' after relocating Palestinians drew sharp criticism from pivotal regional players, notably Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Early European trading saw the Israeli shekel remain steady while Tel Aviv stocks appreciated by 0.8%.

Despite the dollar's dip by 0.4%, aiding EM currencies, broader market reactions remained cautious. Chinese stocks ended lower following a holiday, impacted by retaliatory tariff measures against the U.S., as uncertainty looms over an imminent trade dialogue between Trump and his Chinese counterpart.

