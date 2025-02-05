Left Menu

Nissan and Honda: Merger Abandonment Raises New Questions

Nissan is reportedly calling off merger talks with Honda, abandoning a potential $60 billion tie-up to create a leading automaker. The decision highlights challenges in Nissan's turnaround plan amid investor concerns. Honda's positive market response contrasts with Nissan's stock slump following the merger's collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nissan is poised to withdraw from merger discussions with Honda, according to insiders, scrapping a $60 billion deal that could have formed the world's third-largest automaker. The move intensifies questions over Nissan’s independent recovery strategy amidst its current corporate crisis.

Following the news, Nissan shares plummeted over 4% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, leading to a temporary suspension in trading. Meanwhile, Honda shares surged more than 8%, reflecting an investor sense of relief. The abandoned talks leave Nissan facing the challenge of a turnaround plan without external support.

The merger derailment underscores tensions between the automakers, with Honda's concern over Nissan's progress as a point of contention. Nissan, under pressure from potential U.S. tariffs, must now navigate its strategic path solo, amidst a turbulent automotive market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

