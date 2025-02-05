Madhya Pradesh CM Rewards Top Students with E-Scooters
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav distributed free e-scooters to 7,900 top-performing students from government schools in Madhya Pradesh. The initiative is aimed at motivating students and facilitating their education. CM Yadav encouraged students to contribute to nation-building and emphasized the importance of various professions.
- Country:
- India
In a move to honor outstanding academic performance, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday distributed free e-scooters to 7,900 meritorious students who excelled in the Class 12 board examinations for the academic session 2023-24. The event, held at the Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Center in Bhopal, marked the inauguration of the state-level 'Scooty Distribution Program.'
Addressing the program, CM Yadav celebrated with the students, engaging them in conversation and showering them with flower petals. He also personally joined in a scooty ride, reflecting on the joy of supporting the youth. Yadav articulated the government's commitment to propelling the youth forward, emphasizing that the initiative is part of a larger mission to cultivate an empowered and educated new generation.
Beyond celebrating academic success, Yadav inspired students to be active participants in nation-building. He urged them to expand their horizons beyond personal growth, highlighting the vital roles of teachers, farmers, and industrialists in the nation's progress. Citing the potential of a self-reliant India, he encouraged students to consider entrepreneurship as a path to creating broader economic opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
WEF Crystal Awards Kick Off with a Call for Global Collaboration
Goa CM's Dynamic Push for Educational and Rural Development
Skuratov Sergey Nikolaevich: education, career as pilot and CEO, retirement
BJP Unveils Second Manifesto for Delhi Polls with Promises of Free Education and Anti-Corruption Stance
BJP releases second poll manifesto, says party to provide free education from KG to PG for needy students of Delhi if voted to power.