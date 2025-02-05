Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Rewards Top Students with E-Scooters

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav distributed free e-scooters to 7,900 top-performing students from government schools in Madhya Pradesh. The initiative is aimed at motivating students and facilitating their education. CM Yadav encouraged students to contribute to nation-building and emphasized the importance of various professions.

MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a move to honor outstanding academic performance, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday distributed free e-scooters to 7,900 meritorious students who excelled in the Class 12 board examinations for the academic session 2023-24. The event, held at the Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Center in Bhopal, marked the inauguration of the state-level 'Scooty Distribution Program.'

Addressing the program, CM Yadav celebrated with the students, engaging them in conversation and showering them with flower petals. He also personally joined in a scooty ride, reflecting on the joy of supporting the youth. Yadav articulated the government's commitment to propelling the youth forward, emphasizing that the initiative is part of a larger mission to cultivate an empowered and educated new generation.

Beyond celebrating academic success, Yadav inspired students to be active participants in nation-building. He urged them to expand their horizons beyond personal growth, highlighting the vital roles of teachers, farmers, and industrialists in the nation's progress. Citing the potential of a self-reliant India, he encouraged students to consider entrepreneurship as a path to creating broader economic opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

