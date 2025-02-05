Foreign Corporations in India: Navigating Tax Disputes

Foreign corporations operating in India often encounter significant challenges due to complex tax issues. Many face accusations of duty evasion on imports or disputed amounts payable on mergers and acquisitions, resulting in extensive litigation.

Prominent cases in this realm include Kia, Volkswagen, and Vodafone. Kia is embroiled in a $155 million tax dispute over misclassified car components. Meanwhile, Volkswagen has approached the Mumbai court contesting a $1.4 billion levy for its car parts imports. Vodafone's long-standing case involved a massive $2 billion tax demand, ultimately resolved through international arbitration in favor of the company.

Other notable examples are Cairn Energy, Pernod Ricard, and BYD, all of which have been implicated in diverse disputes related to undervaluation or misclassification of imports. The outcomes of these cases significantly affect foreign investments and the business climate in India.

