Gujarat Municipal Corporation Cricket Tournament 2025: A Grand Inauguration by CM Bhupendra Patel

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel officially commenced the Gujarat Municipal Corporation Cricket Tournament 2025 with a ceremonial coin toss, the first event of its kind organized by the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation. According to a press release from the Chief Minister's office, the competition features cricket teams from various municipal corporations across the state.

The tournament hosts 14 teams, integrating both Mayors' and Commissioners' teams from six and eight corporations, respectively. Scheduled at the IIT Gandhinagar cricket ground, the event will take place from February 5 to February 9, 2025. The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation has also organized a special box cricket tournament for women officials.

In his introductory address, Chief Minister Patel interacted with players and wished them success. The event was attended by notable figures including MLA Alpesh Thakor, Gandhinagar Mayor Mira Patel, Deputy Mayor Natvarji Thakor, and other municipal commissioners and officials, marking an auspicious start to the sporting event.

(With inputs from agencies.)