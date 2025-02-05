Left Menu

Gujarat Municipal Corporation Cricket Tournament 2025: A Grand Inauguration by CM Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 2025 Municipal Corporation Cricket Tournament, a first-time event hosted by Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation. The tournament features 14 teams, including Mayors' and Commissioners' teams, and runs from February 5 to 9 at IIT Gandhinagar. A women's box cricket tournament is also included.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:06 IST
Gujarat Municipal Corporation Cricket Tournament 2025: A Grand Inauguration by CM Bhupendra Patel
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel officially commenced the Gujarat Municipal Corporation Cricket Tournament 2025 with a ceremonial coin toss, the first event of its kind organized by the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation. According to a press release from the Chief Minister's office, the competition features cricket teams from various municipal corporations across the state.

The tournament hosts 14 teams, integrating both Mayors' and Commissioners' teams from six and eight corporations, respectively. Scheduled at the IIT Gandhinagar cricket ground, the event will take place from February 5 to February 9, 2025. The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation has also organized a special box cricket tournament for women officials.

In his introductory address, Chief Minister Patel interacted with players and wished them success. The event was attended by notable figures including MLA Alpesh Thakor, Gandhinagar Mayor Mira Patel, Deputy Mayor Natvarji Thakor, and other municipal commissioners and officials, marking an auspicious start to the sporting event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025