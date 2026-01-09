BJP Promises Transformation in Bhiwandi's Powerloom Sector Ahead of Municipal Polls
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation elections, focusing on turning Bhiwandi into a modern, safe, and employment-oriented city. Key proposals include infrastructure upgrades, public transport enhancements, and special schemes for the local textile and pearl sectors.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has laid out an ambitious plan for Bhiwandi, aiming to transform it into a modern and employment-friendly city. The manifesto, launched by state general secretary Madhavi Naik, highlights several proposals including infrastructure enhancements and sector-specific developments.
Key initiatives in the manifesto promise the cement concretisation of major roads, the addition of 200 electric buses, and the rapid commencement of Metro rail line 5 connecting Bhiwandi to Thane. The party also plans to implement cluster development and slum rehabilitation schemes, along with establishing a significant textile hub.
Further proposals focus on enhancing public amenities. Every household is promised an adequate water supply and civic schools will go digital. Environmental initiatives include planting one lakh trees and deploying anti-smog guns to combat air pollution.
