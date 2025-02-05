Left Menu

Revolutionizing Energy: India's Civil Nuclear Sector Transformation

India's civil nuclear sector opening marks a pivotal change in its energy policy, aiming for 100 GW by 2047. Driven by legislation amendments, this move, highlighted in the Union Budget, targets Net Zero emissions by 2070. Introducing Small Modular Reactors, India seeks private collaboration to bolster energy self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India has taken a landmark step by opening up its civil nuclear sector, a move hailed as revolutionary by Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh. This decision, part of the Union Budget announcements, positions nuclear power as a key player in India's energy future, targeting 100 gigawatts by 2047.

Minister Singh emphasized that this initiative will significantly contribute to India's ambition of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2070, pledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As part of this strategy, legislative amendments to the Atomic Energy and Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Acts are planned to encourage private sector participation.

Furthermore, the Union Budget introduced the Nuclear Energy Mission, aiming to construct five indigenously developed small nuclear reactors by 2033. These Bharat Small Reactors, with capacities ranging from 30-300 MW, promise to fulfill a substantial portion of India's energy needs from clean sources by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

