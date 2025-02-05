Wildlife and Narcotics Smuggling Busted at Mumbai Airport

In a significant enforcement action, customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, intercepted a passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur carrying five wildlife species, Siamang Gibbons, in the late hours of February 4 and 5.

The Siamang Gibbons were cleverly hidden in plastic cages within trolley bags. Identified as protected under CITES Appendix-I and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the authorities began procedures for their deportation. The passenger was subsequently handed over to the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau for further investigation.

In a separate incident on January 28, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted three Ugandan nationals attempting to smuggle 2197 grams of cocaine worth Rs 21.97 crore into India. Based on intelligence about their plan, DRI officers apprehended them at Mumbai Airport upon their arrival from Entebbe. The suspects had ingested drug capsules and were hospitalized for recovery. All three individuals were arrested under applicable provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

