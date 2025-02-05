Left Menu

Wildlife and Narcotics Smuggling Busted at Mumbai Airport

Customs officers at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport intercepted wildlife species and narcotics on two separate occasions. Five Siamang Gibbons, concealed in trolley bags, were discovered arriving from Kuala Lumpur. In another case, three Ugandan nationals were caught with 2197 grams of cocaine from Entebbe, valued at Rs 21.97 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:09 IST
Wildlife and Narcotics Smuggling Busted at Mumbai Airport
Recovered wildlife species at Mumbai International Airport. (Photo/Mumbai Customs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant enforcement action, customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, intercepted a passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur carrying five wildlife species, Siamang Gibbons, in the late hours of February 4 and 5.

The Siamang Gibbons were cleverly hidden in plastic cages within trolley bags. Identified as protected under CITES Appendix-I and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the authorities began procedures for their deportation. The passenger was subsequently handed over to the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau for further investigation.

In a separate incident on January 28, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted three Ugandan nationals attempting to smuggle 2197 grams of cocaine worth Rs 21.97 crore into India. Based on intelligence about their plan, DRI officers apprehended them at Mumbai Airport upon their arrival from Entebbe. The suspects had ingested drug capsules and were hospitalized for recovery. All three individuals were arrested under applicable provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025