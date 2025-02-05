Gujarat Gears Up for Millet Mahotsav 2025 to Champion Sustainable Agriculture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a consistent advocate for incorporating coarse grains, commonly known as millets, into both diets and sustainable farming practices. His efforts have resulted in the United Nations designating 2023 as the 'International Year of Millets,' according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Gujarat is also embracing this initiative, and under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership, the state will host the 'Millet Mahotsav and Prakrutik Farmer Market 2025' on February 8-9, 2025, the statement added.

The two-day festival aims to bolster awareness of millet-based products and promote natural farming techniques. Hosted across seven municipal corporations—Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, and Rajkot—the main event will take place at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Chief Minister Patel will inaugurate the festival, joined by Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel and Minister of State for Agriculture Bachubhai Khabad, according to the CMO statement. The event expects up to 30,000 visitors and will gather 1,000 millet farmers, NGOs, and citizens at a state level.

At the district level, around 500 farmers and experts will engage the public, drawing 20,000 to 25,000 visitors per venue. Scheduled from 9 AM to 9 PM, the festival will serve as a platform for exploring the potential of millets and natural farming. CMO reports indicate that the Mahotsav will feature 125 state-level and 75 district-level exhibition stalls. Additional stalls will focus on organic and millet-based products, alongside food stalls for live demonstrations.

The event will also include panel discussions led by prominent agricultural scientists covering topics such as millet cultivation, natural farming practices, and organic certification. Live cooking demonstrations and food processing techniques will offer visitors firsthand knowledge. Cultural programs featuring live bands, mascots, and entertainment from 5:30 to 7:00 PM will enhance public engagement.

The emphasis on sustainable agriculture continues with the Millet Mahotsav 2025, positioning millets as a nutritious and eco-friendly grain. As Gujarat spearheads agricultural innovation, the festival is expected to enhance farmer revenue, increase consumer awareness, and move India closer to nutritional security through millets.

(With inputs from agencies.)