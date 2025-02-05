Left Menu

Empowering Democracy: Inclusion at New Delhi's Polls

In a progressive move, New Delhi paved the path for inclusivity by designing the NDMC polling center to cater to disabled voters. The initiative, part of various efforts to boost participation, witnessed a voter turnout of 57.70%, with results forthcoming from the three-party contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:47 IST
Visually impaired youngster gifted sapling after casting his vote. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming display of inclusivity, New Delhi's recent assembly elections featured enhanced accessibility for first-time voters with disabilities. The NDMC community centre in Golf Link was specially designed to provide a comfortable voting experience, said Sunny Kumar Singh, District Magistrate of New Delhi.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to boost voter turnout, including unique offerings like saplings for voters and sketch portraits at select polling booths, themed 'Democracy Beyond Sight'.

The election recorded a 57.70 percent turnout by 5 pm, with successful participation across 11 districts, signaling the city's embrace of inclusive democratic practices. Results will reveal the outcome of the contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

