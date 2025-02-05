Empowering Democracy: Inclusion at New Delhi's Polls
In a progressive move, New Delhi paved the path for inclusivity by designing the NDMC polling center to cater to disabled voters. The initiative, part of various efforts to boost participation, witnessed a voter turnout of 57.70%, with results forthcoming from the three-party contest.
- Country:
- India
In a heartwarming display of inclusivity, New Delhi's recent assembly elections featured enhanced accessibility for first-time voters with disabilities. The NDMC community centre in Golf Link was specially designed to provide a comfortable voting experience, said Sunny Kumar Singh, District Magistrate of New Delhi.
This initiative is part of a broader effort to boost voter turnout, including unique offerings like saplings for voters and sketch portraits at select polling booths, themed 'Democracy Beyond Sight'.
The election recorded a 57.70 percent turnout by 5 pm, with successful participation across 11 districts, signaling the city's embrace of inclusive democratic practices. Results will reveal the outcome of the contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress on February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Janata Darshan': Addressing Grievances, Upholding Democracy
Bihar's Constitutional Legacy: Upholding Democracy and Propriety
Strengthening Democracy: Om Birla's Vision for Barrier-Free Legislatures
Judiciary Weaponization: A Challenge to Indian Democracy
Bengaluru Airport Leads with Accessibility Excellence