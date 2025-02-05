Empowering Democracy: Inclusion at New Delhi's Polls

In a heartwarming display of inclusivity, New Delhi's recent assembly elections featured enhanced accessibility for first-time voters with disabilities. The NDMC community centre in Golf Link was specially designed to provide a comfortable voting experience, said Sunny Kumar Singh, District Magistrate of New Delhi.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to boost voter turnout, including unique offerings like saplings for voters and sketch portraits at select polling booths, themed 'Democracy Beyond Sight'.

The election recorded a 57.70 percent turnout by 5 pm, with successful participation across 11 districts, signaling the city's embrace of inclusive democratic practices. Results will reveal the outcome of the contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress on February 8.

