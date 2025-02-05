PM Modi Joins Maha Kumbh: A Divine Dip at the Ganges
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the Maha Kumbh Mela, including a holy dip in the Ganges, was celebrated by the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad. Praised for his leadership, Modi's visit highlighted the global spiritual significance of the event, with blessings for peace and harmony.
The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, under President Mahant Ravindra Puri, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his involvement in the Ganga Pujan at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.
In a significant moment, the Prime Minister took a holy dip in the Ganges, a gesture praised for its leadership symbolism. Mahant Puri suggested that India's historical trajectory could have been different with Modi's caliber of leadership since 1947.
Earlier, PM Modi shared highlights of his divine experience in Prayagraj on social media, describing a 'Snan' at the Triveni Sangam as a moment of sacred connection, echoing his devotion alongside millions of participants at the world's largest spiritual gathering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
