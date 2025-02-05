Left Menu

PM Modi Joins Maha Kumbh: A Divine Dip at the Ganges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the Maha Kumbh Mela, including a holy dip in the Ganges, was celebrated by the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad. Praised for his leadership, Modi's visit highlighted the global spiritual significance of the event, with blessings for peace and harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:44 IST
PM Modi Joins Maha Kumbh: A Divine Dip at the Ganges
President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, under President Mahant Ravindra Puri, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his involvement in the Ganga Pujan at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

In a significant moment, the Prime Minister took a holy dip in the Ganges, a gesture praised for its leadership symbolism. Mahant Puri suggested that India's historical trajectory could have been different with Modi's caliber of leadership since 1947.

Earlier, PM Modi shared highlights of his divine experience in Prayagraj on social media, describing a 'Snan' at the Triveni Sangam as a moment of sacred connection, echoing his devotion alongside millions of participants at the world's largest spiritual gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025