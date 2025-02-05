Left Menu

Eggs-traordinary Heist: The Great Organic Egg Theft

Thieves stole 100,000 organic eggs, valued over $40,000, from a Pennsylvania warehouse amid a national egg shortage. The theft is a significant felony given current high egg prices caused by bird flu outbreaks. Police are investigating but have yet to catch the culprits.

05-02-2025
Pennsylvania State Police are on the hunt for suspects involved in the theft of approximately 100,000 organic eggs, valued at more than $40,000, from a wholesaler's warehouse over the weekend. The crime has occurred amidst a national egg shortage that has driven prices to unprecedented levels.

Trooper Megan Frazer, who is leading the investigation, highlighted the unusual nature of the crime, noting that she has not seen an egg theft of this magnitude in her twelve years on the force. "Ten years ago, a trailer full of chickens was stolen, but nothing like this," she revealed.

The incident unfolded in Greencastle, Pennsylvania, as egg prices have surged by over 50% due to a bird flu outbreak that continues to devastate poultry farms. With over 13 million hens lost since December, the market strain is evident, leading to reports of shortages on grocery shelves and additional charges for eggs at restaurants like Waffle House.

