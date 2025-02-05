Maharashtra's Alarming Surge in Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases: A Health Crisis

The number of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Maharashtra has sharply increased to 170, with 132 confirmed, according to the state's Health Department as of Saturday. The Health Department identified 170 suspected cases and five deaths, with 132 confirmed. Patients hailed from various regions including Pune MC, PMC area villages, Pimpri Chinchwad MC, Pune Rural, and other districts.

Currently, 62 patients have been discharged, while 61 remain in ICU and 20 require ventilator support. Four new suspected cases were detected on Wednesday. Guillain-Barre Syndrome is an autoimmune disorder where the immune system erroneously attacks the peripheral nervous system, causing muscle weakness and potentially paralysis.

In response, Union Health Minister JP Nadda convened a video conference with Maharashtra's health leaders, including Health Minister Prakash Abitkar. The meeting focused on outbreak management, assessing public health measures, and coordinating state efforts with central resources. Nadda praised the state's actions, asserting that the situation is stabilized and under continual watch, while urging continued collaboration to explore underlying causes and prevent recurrences.

