Food Safety Concerns in Madurai: Nine Fall Ill After Dining Out

In a concerning incident at Chinnakadai Street, Sholavandan, Madurai, nine individuals reportedly fell ill after consuming grilled chicken at a local restaurant on the night of February 4.

Prompted by the complaints, authorities from the Food Safety Department, alongside police officers, conducted a thorough investigation. They subsequently slapped penalities on the restaurant for failing to meet hygiene standards. Of the nine affected, four were hospitalized at Sholavandan Government Hospital, while five others with mild symptoms were treated at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

In a related development, two individuals have since been discharged, but several others are still receiving care. During a recent meeting with Tamil Nadu's Principal Secretary and Food Safety Commissioner, the FSSAI CEO underscored the importance of frequent inspections at high-risk food outlets and periodic reviews of food testing labs.

Additionally, discussions highlighted the progress on Healthy and Hygienic Food Streets development, urging expedited completion for public use. The CEO's visit to Chennai's Southern Regional Office of FSSAI also focused on the operations of regional divisions and the National Food Laboratory.

Addressing food import clearance, the CEO highlighted the launch of the Food Import Rejection Alert (FIRA) portal. This digital tool aims to offer timely updates on food import rejections, aiding exporters, importers, and stakeholders in understanding regulatory compliance and improving food safety practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)