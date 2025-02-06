India's Defence Ministry Sanctions Rs 10,200 Crore Deal for Pinaka Ammunition

In a strategic move to bolster national defense capabilities, the Ministry of Defence is set to formalize a substantial Rs 10,200 crore deal this Thursday. The contract will secure vital ammunition for the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher weapon systems, with collaborations involving Solar Industries, Nagpur, and public sector giant, Munitions India Limited (MIL).

This landmark decision follows the recent approval by the Cabinet Committee on Security, allowing the Indian Army's acquisition of both high-explosive and area denial munitions. Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi had hinted at these developments during his January 13 press conference, highlighting a division of manufacturing responsibilities between Solar Industries and MIL.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is concurrently advancing a 120 km range variant of the Pinaka rockets, anticipated to undergo testing in the next financial year. Meanwhile, the newly approved batch of rockets, effective within a 45 km range, is deemed crucial for strategic operations along contentious borders with Pakistan and China.

