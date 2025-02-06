Delhi High Court Grants Bail in Controversial Case Amid Pretext of Marriage Allegations

In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court has granted bail to a digital marketing entrepreneur charged with raping his partner, allegedly under the false pretense of marriage. Both parties met in an acting class in April 2022, where their friendship evolved into a romantic relationship.

The court's decision hinged on the fact that the accused was not provided written grounds for his arrest, which Justice Jasmeet Singh noted aligns with a previous Supreme Court ruling. Justice Singh emphasized the unresolved nature of the case, particularly the question of whether the relationship was consensual or based on promises of marriage, and whether financial dealings involved coercion or mutual agreement.

Advocate Chirag Madan, defending the accused, argued that the arrest memo violated constitutional rights by not detailing reasons for arrest. The prosecution, however, maintained that the gravity of the allegations, including threats and blackmail, justified denying bail. As the case progresses, these critical questions of consent and coercion will take centerstage in court proceedings.

