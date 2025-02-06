Government Pulls the Plug on Andhra Pradesh Shrimp Project

The government announced the cancellation of a shrimp project in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district on Thursday, due to project execution failures by Falcon Marine Exports Ltd, as part of a central scheme.

Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh, revealed in parliament that although one project achieved completion, another, sanctioned under the Operation Greens scheme, faced termination.

The scheme, which expands to include 22 perishable crops, aims to enhance processing and preservation capacities, promising significant job creation. Its cancellation follows non-adherence to governmental approval terms, impacting plans to bolster local economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)