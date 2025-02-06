Left Menu

Government Pulls the Plug on Andhra Pradesh Shrimp Project

The government cancelled a shrimp project in Andhra Pradesh due to non-compliance by Falcon Marine Exports Ltd. Part of the Operation Greens scheme, two projects were sanctioned under the PMKSY. One project completed successfully; the other, however, was cancelled. The scheme aims to boost shrimp processing and job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:20 IST
Government Pulls the Plug on Andhra Pradesh Shrimp Project
  • Country:
  • India

The government announced the cancellation of a shrimp project in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district on Thursday, due to project execution failures by Falcon Marine Exports Ltd, as part of a central scheme.

Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh, revealed in parliament that although one project achieved completion, another, sanctioned under the Operation Greens scheme, faced termination.

The scheme, which expands to include 22 perishable crops, aims to enhance processing and preservation capacities, promising significant job creation. Its cancellation follows non-adherence to governmental approval terms, impacting plans to bolster local economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025