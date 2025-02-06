Left Menu

Odisha Seeks Rs 12.59 Lakh Crore from 16th Finance Commission

Odisha has requested Rs 12.59 lakh crore from the 16th Finance Commission for the 2026-2031 period. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi details demands for state funds, central tax share increase, and 100% grant for disaster response. The bid aims to bolster Odisha's development goals by 2036.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:21 IST
Odisha Seeks Rs 12.59 Lakh Crore from 16th Finance Commission
Mohan Charan Majhi Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha has submitted a demand for Rs 12.59 lakh crore to the 16th Finance Commission, seeking funds for the period between 2026 and 2031. The demand was put forth during a meeting attended by the commission's chairman, Aravind Panagariya, and Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi.

The breakdown includes Rs 9,88,422 crore for pre-devolution revenue deficit and major allocations for state-specific needs, grants to local bodies, and disaster response. Odisha seeks an increase in its share of the central devolution pool and a full grant for disaster response fund due to frequent natural calamities.

CM Majhi emphasized the importance of these allocations in achieving the state's future development agenda, aiming to place Odisha among India's top five states by 2036.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025