Odisha Seeks Rs 12.59 Lakh Crore from 16th Finance Commission

Odisha has submitted a demand for Rs 12.59 lakh crore to the 16th Finance Commission, seeking funds for the period between 2026 and 2031. The demand was put forth during a meeting attended by the commission's chairman, Aravind Panagariya, and Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi.

The breakdown includes Rs 9,88,422 crore for pre-devolution revenue deficit and major allocations for state-specific needs, grants to local bodies, and disaster response. Odisha seeks an increase in its share of the central devolution pool and a full grant for disaster response fund due to frequent natural calamities.

CM Majhi emphasized the importance of these allocations in achieving the state's future development agenda, aiming to place Odisha among India's top five states by 2036.

