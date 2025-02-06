Kerala's Budget 2023: Balancing Populism and Fiscal Challenges

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal is set to unveil the fifth budget of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government on Friday. As the last comprehensive budget before the 2026 Assembly elections, it promises a mix of populism and development.

The state grapples with financial challenges attributed to central government policies. Despite reduced central allocations and borrowing restrictions, Kerala's own revenue now constitutes 60 percent of its total income, with tax and non-tax revenues showing significant growth.

Opposition voices, like V D Satheesan from the Congress-led UDF, criticize the budget for project cutbacks and unfulfilled financial commitments, highlighting a pressing fiscal crisis that threatens local development and education funding.

