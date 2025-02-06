ArcelorMittal South Africa: Long-Steel Plant Closure Delayed Amid Government Talks

ArcelorMittal South Africa has pushed back the planned closure of its long-steel operations by a month, citing ongoing discussions with the government. The company aims to address economic challenges and save its struggling business through these negotiations.

CEO Kobus Verster revealed the firm is urging the government to adjust electricity, rail costs, and improve border protection to support the steel industry. The company is not keen on absorbing further losses, including those stemming from discount practices on scrap metal.

With a substantial operational loss reported and financial aid secured, ArcelorMittal South Africa is hopeful about the talks' outcomes. The closure could impact thousands of jobs, highlighting the need for a viable solution to sustain the business.

(With inputs from agencies.)