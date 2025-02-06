Left Menu

ArcelorMittal South Africa: Long-Steel Plant Closure Delayed Amid Government Talks

ArcelorMittal South Africa postponed its long-steel plant closure for a month to engage in government discussions aimed at saving the business. The company cites increased orders and negotiations on reducing electricity and rail costs, and border protection as reasons for the delay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:55 IST
ArcelorMittal South Africa has pushed back the planned closure of its long-steel operations by a month, citing ongoing discussions with the government. The company aims to address economic challenges and save its struggling business through these negotiations.

CEO Kobus Verster revealed the firm is urging the government to adjust electricity, rail costs, and improve border protection to support the steel industry. The company is not keen on absorbing further losses, including those stemming from discount practices on scrap metal.

With a substantial operational loss reported and financial aid secured, ArcelorMittal South Africa is hopeful about the talks' outcomes. The closure could impact thousands of jobs, highlighting the need for a viable solution to sustain the business.

