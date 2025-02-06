US Dream Shattered: The Treacherous 'Dunki' Route

In a tale of dashed hopes, three men from Uttar Pradesh, India, found their dreams of a better life in the United States vanishing abruptly. Arriving in shackles via a US military plane to Amritsar, they joined a group of 104 Indians deported under a US crackdown on illegal immigration.

The 'dunki' route, derived from a Punjabi idiom meaning 'hop from place to place', is gaining notoriety as a risky path to illegal immigration. This route necessitates multiple country stops, often orchestrated by agents, as highlighted in the 2023 Shah Rukh Khan film.

The deportees, including Rakshit Baliyan, Devindra Singh, and Gurpreet Singh, now face uncertain futures back in India, with their families grappling with lost money and shattered aspirations. The incident has left local authorities and the families silent, shedding light on the dangerous allure of the 'American dream'.

(With inputs from agencies.)