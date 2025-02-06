End of an Era for China's Duty-Free Online Shopping
The U.S. has ended the de minimis trade loophole, impacting prices on Chinese imports from Shein and Temu. Lower-income and minority groups will be disproportionately affected by higher costs, say researchers. Economists warn of price hikes and demand drops, affecting both consumers and retailers.
The recent termination of the de minimis trade loophole by the U.S. government is set to raise prices on low-cost Chinese imports, affecting direct-from-China shopping platforms like Shein and Temu. Economists warn that the move will disproportionately impact lower-income and minority groups, who significantly benefit from these low-cost imports. Researchers Amit Khandelwal and Pablo Fajgelbaum indicate that the policy, removing duty exemptions on packages under $800, may cause U.S. consumers to incur an additional $10.9 to $13 billion in expenses collectively.
The impact of this policy change will be felt unevenly, with poorer and minority-dependent zip codes experiencing a higher financial burden. Analysts predict prices on items previously benefiting from the loophole could surge by 55%, potentially halving consumer demand. As a result, individuals like Porche Hughes may reconsider purchasing from platforms like Shein, opting to switch to alternatives such as Amazon for more competitively priced goods.
Businesses, too, will face a significant shake-up. Chinese e-commerce platforms, which have thrived on offering low-cost goods, must grapple with the abrupt changes after leveraging the loophole to undercut their competitors. This shift could impact profitability for entities like Temu and Shein, who account for a large proportion of de minimis shipments. The move has left logistics firms and online retailers struggling to adapt quickly to the changing landscape.
