End of an Era for China's Duty-Free Online Shopping

The U.S. has ended the de minimis trade loophole, impacting prices on Chinese imports from Shein and Temu. Lower-income and minority groups will be disproportionately affected by higher costs, say researchers. Economists warn of price hikes and demand drops, affecting both consumers and retailers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:08 IST
The recent termination of the de minimis trade loophole by the U.S. government is set to raise prices on low-cost Chinese imports, affecting direct-from-China shopping platforms like Shein and Temu. Economists warn that the move will disproportionately impact lower-income and minority groups, who significantly benefit from these low-cost imports. Researchers Amit Khandelwal and Pablo Fajgelbaum indicate that the policy, removing duty exemptions on packages under $800, may cause U.S. consumers to incur an additional $10.9 to $13 billion in expenses collectively.

The impact of this policy change will be felt unevenly, with poorer and minority-dependent zip codes experiencing a higher financial burden. Analysts predict prices on items previously benefiting from the loophole could surge by 55%, potentially halving consumer demand. As a result, individuals like Porche Hughes may reconsider purchasing from platforms like Shein, opting to switch to alternatives such as Amazon for more competitively priced goods.

Businesses, too, will face a significant shake-up. Chinese e-commerce platforms, which have thrived on offering low-cost goods, must grapple with the abrupt changes after leveraging the loophole to undercut their competitors. This shift could impact profitability for entities like Temu and Shein, who account for a large proportion of de minimis shipments. The move has left logistics firms and online retailers struggling to adapt quickly to the changing landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

