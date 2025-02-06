Wall Street's Morning Surge Amid Earnings and Policy Anticipation

Wall Street's main indexes witnessed a minor uptick on Thursday morning, as investors closely monitored corporate earnings, notably from Honeywell. Attention was also centered on potential shifts in U.S. trade and policy under President Donald Trump's administration.

Opening figures showed the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 75.9 points, marking a 0.17% increase to reach 44,949.19 points. Similarly, the S&P 500 saw a 10.7-point boost, or 0.18%, raising its value to 6,072.22.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite experienced a rise of 33.5 points, equivalent to a 0.17% gain, settling at 19,725.827 as trading began.

