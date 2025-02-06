Tamil Nadu Unveils India's Largest Solar Manufacturing Revolution
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, inaugurated a large solar manufacturing plant by TP Solar, part of Tata Group, enhancing job opportunities and highlighting the state's economic prowess. The plant, along with Vikram Solar's upcoming unit, strengthens Tamil Nadu's renewable energy sector and focuses on women employment.
In a significant stride for renewable energy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a 4.3 GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant by TP Solar at Gangaikondan SIPCOT industrial estate on Thursday. The facility, established at a substantial investment of Rs 3,800 crore, marks the largest single-location solar plant in India.
The ceremony also featured the foundation stone laying of Vikram Solar's 3 GW solar cell and 6 GW module manufacturing plant, set to cost Rs 2,574 crore. Both ventures aim to generate substantial employment, particularly for women, aligning with the state's proactive economic development policies.
Tamil Nadu's initiatives are already receiving commendation from the Economic Survey 2024-25 for attracting investments and job creation. The solar ventures are poised to enhance the state's renewable capabilities and contribute to its goal of achieving a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.
