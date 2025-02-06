Madhya Pradesh Launches Free Sign Language Interpretation via QR Codes

The Madhya Pradesh government has introduced an innovative service aimed at aiding hearing impaired individuals by offering free sign language interpretation via QR codes at select government offices. This move is part of a collaboration between the state's Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department and a non-governmental organization.

QR codes, initially installed in several offices in Indore district, enable users to access sign language interpreters. Suchitra Tirkey, Joint Director of the Social Justice Department in Indore, explained that these codes bridge communication gaps for those unable to understand sign language, allowing messages to be conveyed effectively.

The QR code service will be implemented in key governmental locations, including the Collectorate office, police stations, and courts. Upon scanning the codes via an app, users can connect with interpreters during office hours to facilitate communication. Commissioner Ram Rao Bhosle has directed the installation of these codes across all district offices to ensure widespread access to this essential service.

(With inputs from agencies.)