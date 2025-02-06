Expanding Horizons: New Commodities Added to e-NAM
The Agriculture Ministry has allowed trading of 10 new commodities on the electronic-National Agriculture Market (e-NAM), bringing the total to 231. The move follows stakeholder consultations and aims to expand commodity coverage, improve farmer opportunities, and support fair trading practices.
The Agriculture Ministry has announced the inclusion of 10 new commodities for trading on the electronic-National Agriculture Market (e-NAM), increasing the number of tradable items to 231.
New additions like dried Tulsi leaves, chickpea flour, and dragon fruit aim to enhance market opportunities for farmers and traders. This decision was made after consulting stakeholders such as state agencies, traders, and the Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC).
The move, which also targets expanding agricultural commodity coverage, aims to boost farmers' incomes by integrating these secondary trade products into the market, ensuring quality standards adhere, and promoting fair trading practices nationally.
