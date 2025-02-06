Russia Boosts Electricity Supply to Abkhazia Amid Winter Shortages

Amid persistent electricity shortages in Abkhazia, Russia is set to boost its power supplies to the breakaway Georgian region starting Friday. The shortages, exacerbated by low water levels at the Enguri hydroelectric dam, have plagued the region since early December.

Following an appeal for help from Abkhazia in late December, Russia began providing humanitarian electricity deliveries to the region. A meeting between Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Abkhazia's then-acting president Badra Gunba on Thursday confirmed the increased supply.

The Russian Ministry of Energy declared that they are ready to deliver 182 million kilowatt-hours of electricity at 830 million roubles, aiming to prevent rolling blackouts. The financial arrangement was set to be supported by unallocated funds from Russia's 2024 financial aid to Abkhazia.

