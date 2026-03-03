Left Menu

Power Sector Overhaul: Key Changes in Draft National Electricity Policy 2026

The Ministry of Power extends feedback deadline on Draft National Electricity Policy 2026, enhancing grid resilience and tariff structure. The policy addresses discom debt, tariffs, and cross-subsidisation, aiming for competition and consumer-centric service. Originally, comments were due by February 19; the new deadline is March 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 16:35 IST
Power Sector Overhaul: Key Changes in Draft National Electricity Policy 2026
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Power has announced a one-month extension for stakeholders to submit comments on the Draft National Electricity Policy 2026. The original deadline of February 19 has been postponed to March 19 due to requests for more time to review the policy's provisions.

The National Electricity Policy 2026 targets significant issues within the power sector, such as high discom losses, non-cost-reflective tariffs, and high cross-subsidisation. The draft also introduces measures to enhance competition, grid resilience, and consumer-oriented services.

This extension follows numerous reforms achieved since 2005, although challenges remain, particularly in the distribution sector. The Ministry aims to ensure the integration of renewable energy and better regulatory mechanisms to benefit various consumer groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reviving Conscription: Germany's Military Recruitment Challenge

Reviving Conscription: Germany's Military Recruitment Challenge

 Germany
2
Upendra Kushwaha Nominated by RLM for Rajya Sabha Elections; BJP and AITC Announce Candidates

Upendra Kushwaha Nominated by RLM for Rajya Sabha Elections; BJP and AITC An...

 India
3
Jealous Affair Ignites: Man Sets Fire to Official's Vehicles Over Girlfriend's Job

Jealous Affair Ignites: Man Sets Fire to Official's Vehicles Over Girlfriend...

 India
4
Gulf Tensions Force Cancellation of Pakistan-England Cricket Series

Gulf Tensions Force Cancellation of Pakistan-England Cricket Series

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026