Unveiling the 'Nordic Paradox': Discrepancies in Violence Reporting Across the EU

A survey by the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights reveals that one-third of women in the EU experience physical or sexual violence, yet many incidents remain unreported. The 'Nordic paradox' highlights high violence rates in gender-equal nations, contrasting with lower rates in other EU countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 16:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New insights into violence against women across the European Union have emerged from a survey conducted by the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights and the European Institute for Gender Equality, revealing that one-third of women have faced physical or sexual violence in their lifetimes. Despite this alarming statistic, the survey, published Tuesday, indicates a significant underreporting of such incidents.

Only 11.3% of women reported non-partner abuse to the police, while merely 6.1% reported partner-inflicted violence. Factors contributing to this reluctance include shame, self-blame, fear, and a lack of trust in law enforcement, alongside limited access to support services. These barriers reflect a broader systemic issue that requires urgent attention, as emphasized by FRA Director Sirpa Rautio.

The disparity in reported violence varies starkly across the EU, with Finland showing a 57.1% prevalence rate compared to Bulgaria's 11.9%. This phenomenon, known as the 'Nordic paradox,' could be attributed to differences in reporting behaviors and perceptions of violence. The survey, involving nearly 115,000 women aged 18 to 74, provides crucial data for enhancing preventive measures and protective frameworks within member states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

