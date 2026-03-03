Left Menu

Kolhapur Tourists Safe Return Amid Dubai Drone Attack Tensions

A group of 23 tourists from Kolhapur faced anxiety due to a nearby drone attack in Dubai but returned safely to India with the aid of both Indian and UAE authorities. Flight disruptions due to regional conflict caused delays, but the group ultimately landed in Mumbai before heading home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 03-03-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, 23 tourists from Maharashtra's Kolhapur district faced tense moments during their Dubai visit as a drone attack occurred near their accommodation. However, swift action by Indian and UAE officials ensured their safe return to India.

The tourists, caught in the crossfire of international tensions and airspace closures due to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, were initially scheduled to fly back on February 28. Despite uncertainties, they landed in Mumbai via an Etihad Airways flight, expressing their relief and gratitude towards the authorities.

Speaking to reporters, a member of the group described how a drone attack unfolded just meters from their hotel. The UAE government also provided a generous parting gift, ensuring the experience ended on a positive note.

(With inputs from agencies.)

