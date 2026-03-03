Kolhapur Tourists Safe Return Amid Dubai Drone Attack Tensions

In a dramatic turn of events, 23 tourists from Maharashtra's Kolhapur district faced tense moments during their Dubai visit as a drone attack occurred near their accommodation. However, swift action by Indian and UAE officials ensured their safe return to India.

The tourists, caught in the crossfire of international tensions and airspace closures due to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, were initially scheduled to fly back on February 28. Despite uncertainties, they landed in Mumbai via an Etihad Airways flight, expressing their relief and gratitude towards the authorities.

Speaking to reporters, a member of the group described how a drone attack unfolded just meters from their hotel. The UAE government also provided a generous parting gift, ensuring the experience ended on a positive note.

(With inputs from agencies.)