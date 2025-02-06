Left Menu

Nibe Limited Boosts Defence Sector with New State-of-the-Art Facility

Nibe Limited inaugurated a new, advanced facility in Pune, enhancing its role in India's defence sector. The event, attended by prominent officials and leaders, marks a significant milestone in NIBE's commitment to innovation and national security. The facility aims to bolster 'Make in India' and enhance self-reliance.

06-02-2025
NIBE Limited celebrates Foundation Day in Pune (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
NIBE Limited, a leading player in the defense manufacturing sector, launched its cutting-edge Missiles Complex and Precision Machining facility in Pune. Coinciding with the company's Foundation Day, the event attracted dignitaries, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The state-of-the-art facility underscores NIBE's dedication to advancing defense capabilities.

The newly established complex houses advanced Vertical Machining Centres (VMCs) with Computer Numerical Control (CNC) systems, such as the Kairos V5 16000, enhancing the production of critical components for small arms and missile systems. This strategic expansion highlights NIBE's role in fostering technological advancements in defense and aerospace applications.

Key figures like Ganesh Ramesh Nibe, NIBE's Founder and CMD, emphasized the facility's transformative impact on India's defense industry, aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative. Additionally, NIBE's contracts with Thales Alenia Space and other strategic partners further solidify its position as a leader in national and global defense markets.

