Guillain-Barre Syndrome Outbreak in Maharashtra Spurs Water Plant Shutdown

The Health Department in Maharashtra has identified 173 suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), with 140 confirmed diagnoses and one confirmed death. An additional five deaths are under investigation for links to GBS. Health authorities are on high alert as the situation unfolds.

In a decisive move to mitigate the growing GBS outbreak, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has shut down 30 private water supply plants in the Nanded village, Dhayari, and areas along Sinhgad Road. These locations are considered the outbreak's epicenters, and the actions were taken following concerns over water quality.

The water supply plants faced closure after samples revealed they were unfit for consumption, with the presence of Escherichia coli bacteria. Some facilities operated without the necessary permissions or did not employ disinfectants and chlorine. These plants have been sealed pending the formulation of safety procedures to prevent waterborne illnesses.

Nandkishor Jagtap, who heads the PMC water supply department, confirmed the temporary closure of these facilities, which includes some private RO water plants. The crackdown was backed by findings from recent water tests showing contamination and operational lapses in the facilities.

The PMC intends to establish standard operating procedures for these plants to curb the distribution of contaminated water. This initiative is part of broader efforts to contain the GBS outbreak. As authorities continue to monitor the situation, public awareness and adherence to safety measures remain crucial.

A press release from the State Health Department stated that the GBS case count in Maharashtra has reached 170, with four new suspect cases emerging in the Pune district. The region's distribution includes numerous patients from Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and other areas, with dozens still hospitalized under intensive care.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is an autoimmune disorder that causes the immune system to attack the peripheral nervous system, potentially leading to muscle weakness and paralysis.

