Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set: Transforming Long-Distance Travel in India

Indian Railways is poised to transform overnight travel with the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set, a cutting-edge addition to the rapidly expanding fleet. According to an official statement from the Ministry of Railways, the high-speed sleeper train dream is now a reality. The first 16-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set has successfully passed rigorous trials by the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) on January 15, 2025, covering a 540-kilometer distance on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. The Integral Coach Factory in Chennai manufactured India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train set, completed on December 17 last year.

Within two weeks, the train was transported to the Kota division, where it underwent short-distance tests over 30 to 40 kilometers for three consecutive days in the first week of last month. The trials demonstrated a comfortable travel experience at a high speed of 180 km per hour, marking a significant advancement in railway modernization. The Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are designed to provide a seamless and luxurious journey, emphasizing comfort, speed, and advanced technology.

Following the successful prototype trial, production of nine additional Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Sets is planned between April and December 2025. Indian Railways has taken a major step to ensure this ambitious rollout by placing a substantial order for propulsion electrics for 50 rakes of the 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Sets on December 17, 2024. This order, awarded to prominent Indian manufacturers, is expected to be fulfilled within two years.

Looking forward, full-scale production of the 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Sets is slated for 2026-27, enhancing India's self-reliance in railway technology. These trains will feature amenities like automatic doors, ultra-comfortable berths, onboard WiFi, and an aircraft-like design. Passengers across India already enjoy elevated travel experiences via the existing 136 Vande Bharat trains on medium and short distances, and the Vande Bharat Sleeper will extend these benefits to long-distance travel.

The project stands as a testament to India's engineering prowess and dedication to revolutionizing rail travel, embodying the spirit of the Make in India initiative. Equipped with 16 coaches with a total capacity of 1,128 passengers in three classes—AC 1st Class, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier—the train prioritizes safety and comfort with features such as crash buffers and fire barriers. The final operationalization will occur post-certification by the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) and evaluation by the railway safety commissioner at the train's maximum speed.

