Leadership Change at Mathura Refinery: Mukul Agrawal Takes the Helm
Mukul Agrawal, with extensive experience in the refinery sector, has been appointed as Executive Director and Refinery In-Charge at Mathura Refinery. He succeeds Ajai Kumar Tewari, who has moved to a new role in Delhi. Agrawal began his career as an engineering trainee 31 years ago.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 09:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Mukul Agrawal has taken over as Executive Director and Refinery In-Charge at the Mathura Refinery, officials announced Thursday.
Agrawal, who launched his career as a graduate engineering trainee 31 years ago, brings a wealth of expertise in captive thermal power plants.
He succeeds Ajai Kumar Tewari, who has transitioned to Executive Director for Innovation and Projects at the Corporate Office in Delhi, according to Senior Manager of Corporate Communication Renu Pathak.
(With inputs from agencies.)
