Leadership Change at Mathura Refinery: Mukul Agrawal Takes the Helm

Mukul Agrawal has taken over as Executive Director and Refinery In-Charge at the Mathura Refinery, officials announced Thursday.

Agrawal, who launched his career as a graduate engineering trainee 31 years ago, brings a wealth of expertise in captive thermal power plants.

He succeeds Ajai Kumar Tewari, who has transitioned to Executive Director for Innovation and Projects at the Corporate Office in Delhi, according to Senior Manager of Corporate Communication Renu Pathak.

(With inputs from agencies.)