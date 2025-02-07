Markets Brace for U.S. Payrolls Amid Trade Uncertainty

This week, global markets witnessed varied movements, particularly in Asia, where China's AI sector bolstered Hong Kong's Hang Seng index to reach a three-month peak. Investors are optimistic about DeepSeek's advancements, temporarily sidelining U.S.-China trade tensions.

President Trump's tariff policies created uncertainty, yet European markets stand resilient. The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw significant growth, contrasting with American benchmarks struggling under lingering trade worries.

On the horizon, U.S. payroll data for January may impact market direction. While slow growth doesn't prompt immediate Federal Reserve actions, economic indicators like German trade reports remain essential in shaping investor strategies.

