India Shelter Finance Corp. Boasts Strong Financial Growth in Q3FY25
India Shelter Finance Corporation reported a strong financial performance in Q3FY25 with a 36% year-over-year growth in AUM to Rs. 7,619 Crs. The company's disbursements rose 29% YoY to Rs. 879 Crs, and PAT increased by 54% to Rs. 96 Crs. Technology innovation remains a focus, boosting operational efficiency.
India Shelter Finance Corporation announced a robust financial performance for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025, reflecting a strong demand environment in the affordable housing sector. The company's Assets Under Management (AUM) rose by 36% year-on-year to reach Rs. 7,619 Crs, while disbursements grew by 29% YoY to Rs. 879 Crs.
The profit after tax for Q3FY25 surged by 54% to Rs. 96 Crs compared to Rs. 62 Crs in the same quarter of the previous year. The company reported an improvement in RoA and RoE, standing at 5.5% and 15.1% respectively, marking significant year-on-year advancements.
According to Mr. Rupinder Singh, Managing Director and CEO, technology continues to enhance operations, with 96% digital collections and 98% e-signing of applications. With a strategic focus on branch expansion and tech innovation, India Shelter Finance added five new branches, now operating 265 branches across 15 states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
