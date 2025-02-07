Left Menu

India Shelter Finance Corp. Boasts Strong Financial Growth in Q3FY25

India Shelter Finance Corporation reported a strong financial performance in Q3FY25 with a 36% year-over-year growth in AUM to Rs. 7,619 Crs. The company's disbursements rose 29% YoY to Rs. 879 Crs, and PAT increased by 54% to Rs. 96 Crs. Technology innovation remains a focus, boosting operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:06 IST
India Shelter Finance Corp. Boasts Strong Financial Growth in Q3FY25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India Shelter Finance Corporation announced a robust financial performance for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025, reflecting a strong demand environment in the affordable housing sector. The company's Assets Under Management (AUM) rose by 36% year-on-year to reach Rs. 7,619 Crs, while disbursements grew by 29% YoY to Rs. 879 Crs.

The profit after tax for Q3FY25 surged by 54% to Rs. 96 Crs compared to Rs. 62 Crs in the same quarter of the previous year. The company reported an improvement in RoA and RoE, standing at 5.5% and 15.1% respectively, marking significant year-on-year advancements.

According to Mr. Rupinder Singh, Managing Director and CEO, technology continues to enhance operations, with 96% digital collections and 98% e-signing of applications. With a strategic focus on branch expansion and tech innovation, India Shelter Finance added five new branches, now operating 265 branches across 15 states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025