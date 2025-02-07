PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha': Transforming Exam Stress into Celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the 8th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha,' engaged in a refreshing interaction with students at Delhi's Sunder Nursery. The session, filled with laughter and candid conversations, focused on easing exam-related stress and anxiety, offering a new perspective on the challenging season.

During the interaction, PM Modi nostalgically recalled his school days, sharing anecdotes about his struggles with handwriting improvement. Students appreciated his approachable nature, equating the experience to speaking with a friend rather than India's Prime Minister. This year's edition promises a new format with renowned personalities boosting student morale.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has evolved significantly, with a staggering growth in participation. The initiative strives to transform exam pressure into a festival of learning, encouraging open dialogues between students, teachers, and the Prime Minister. Nationwide activities aim to foster mental well-being and holistic education, while turning the event into a vibrant 'Jan Andolan.'

(With inputs from agencies.)