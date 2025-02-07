Stocks Struggle Amid Trade War Concerns and Rising Yen

Global stocks experienced fluctuations on Friday as investors analyzed the implications of the U.S. trade war, as signaled by President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Japan's yen surged on expectations of future rate hikes by the Bank of Japan. Financial markets worldwide were left divided on the looming trade prospects.

While aided by impressive company earnings reports, Europe's stocks outperformed those in Wall Street, indicating a resilient growth trajectory. However, uncertainty looms as focus shifts to sustaining these gains. Meanwhile, in Asia, Chinese markets remained buoyant, spurred by advancements in artificial intelligence technologies.

The economic outlook in the United States presented a mixed picture; job data projected volatility with anticipated payroll increases, but Federal Reserve policy direction remained unchanged for now. Globally, fears of an aggressive trade conflict eased slightly as political nuances played out.

