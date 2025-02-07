Sri Lanka's Economic Reforms: Awaiting the Next IMF Tranche

In the coming months, Sri Lanka is expected to receive the fourth tranche of its USD 3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to a recent announcement by IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack from Washington.

The anticipated USD 333 million tranche will follow the IMF Executive Board's approval after a review that focuses on the full implementation of prior actions under the program. This follows three previously disbursed tranches totaling over USD 330 million since the bailout's inception in March 2022.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's discussions with IMF officials over a full government budget for 2025 are set against the backdrop of his campaign's reformative promises. An anticipated budget presentation on February 17 further underscores the importance of these talks, as Sri Lanka seeks to continue its economic reform agenda supported by the IMF's Extended Fund Facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)