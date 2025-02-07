Left Menu

India Inc Cheers RBI's Rate Cut as Economic Support

India Inc responds positively to the RBI's first interest rate cut in nearly five years, suggesting it will enhance economic growth alongside recent budget measures. Stakeholders welcome the 25 basis point cut, anticipating further interest rate adjustments while highlighting the impact on consumption and investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:05 IST
India Inc Cheers RBI's Rate Cut as Economic Support
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, setting it at 6.25%, marking the first cut since May 2020. This decision is expected to support the economy following the budget's consumption-boosting measures, as India Inc responds positively.

Industry leaders highlight the careful balance the Central Bank maintains between fostering growth and ensuring financial stability. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) notes the rate cut complements the Union Budget's measures, potentially stimulating domestic demand and encouraging further monetary easing.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and other industry bodies foresee the banking sector lowering lending rates, drawing connections to investment-led growth emphasized in the budget. Experts anticipate increased consumer spending and accelerated economic growth following this policy shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

