India Inc Cheers RBI's Rate Cut as Economic Support

In a significant move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, setting it at 6.25%, marking the first cut since May 2020. This decision is expected to support the economy following the budget's consumption-boosting measures, as India Inc responds positively.

Industry leaders highlight the careful balance the Central Bank maintains between fostering growth and ensuring financial stability. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) notes the rate cut complements the Union Budget's measures, potentially stimulating domestic demand and encouraging further monetary easing.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and other industry bodies foresee the banking sector lowering lending rates, drawing connections to investment-led growth emphasized in the budget. Experts anticipate increased consumer spending and accelerated economic growth following this policy shift.

