Jindal Nuclear's Bold Investment: Pioneering India's 18GWe Nuclear Power Future

Jindal Nuclear, part of the Naveen Jindal Group, plans to invest Rs 1.80 lakh crore to build 18GWe of nuclear power capacity in India over two decades. This initiative, in line with the government's 2047 energy vision, aims to reduce CO2 emissions and promote sustainable economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jindal Nuclear has announced a substantial investment to establish an 18GWe nuclear power generation capacity in India over the next two decades. The initiative supports the Indian government's 2047 nuclear energy target of 100GWe, fostering sustainable growth through low-emission industrialization.

The ambitious plan by Jindal Nuclear, a part of the Naveen Jindal Group and a Jindal Renewables subsidiary, involves an estimated expenditure of Rs 1.80 lakh crore. The company's strategy includes building, owning, and operating advanced nuclear plants to ensure top-tier safety, operational efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

As the first private sector entity to invest in Indian nuclear power, Jindal Nuclear aims to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy. The project also envisions creating jobs and fostering community development, underpinning the country's socio-economic progress through lasting commitment to CO2-free energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

