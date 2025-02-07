Left Menu

Gujarat Pioneers PACS Digital Transformation

Gujarat is at the forefront of digitalizing Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), as part of a scheme launched under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership. The project, aligned with Prime Minister Modi's vision, integrates PACS with national financial systems, aiming to boost transparency, efficiency, and rural economic development across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:00 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat has taken a lead in the digital transformation of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), driven by the political leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. A government release states that the first phase of this computerization process is currently underway for 5,754 PACS, with completion expected shortly.

This initiative is part of a national cooperative development push under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ministry of Cooperation, established by the central government and guided by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeks to bolster village-level cooperative activities. This effort, encapsulated in the concept of 'Sahkar Se Samridhhi', aims to integrate PACS across the country into a single Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform, facilitating connections with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) through various cooperative bank networks, according to the release.

In Gujarat, the government has provided PACS with essential infrastructure to aid this transformation. Equipment such as desktops, Multi-Function Printers, VPN devices, biometric scanners, and additional hardware and software has been distributed. Approximately Rs4 lakh in financial support has been allocated per PACS. To date, over 2,900 societies have been transitioned to the digital stage, with all units expected to become e-PACS within six months. This computerization aims to enhance operational efficiency, transparency, and financial services, and foster new business opportunities, the release claimed. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

