Left Menu

Sebi Proposes Trading Window Extension to Relatives of Insiders

Sebi aims to extend its automated trading window closure to include immediate relatives of designated persons in listed companies, reducing inadvertent insider trading violations. This proposed measure seeks public input and builds on existing frameworks that prevent trading during sensitive financial result disclosures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:15 IST
Sebi Proposes Trading Window Extension to Relatives of Insiders
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sebi, India's markets regulator, has proposed expanding the scope of its automated trading window closure to encompass the immediate relatives of designated persons in listed companies.

Currently, the measure prevents insider trading by freezing trading activities when sensitive financial results close the trading window. This expansion aims to reduce non-compliance risks by including family members who might inadvertently possess undisclosed information.

The proposal, seeking public comments until February 28, signals Sebi's commitment to tightening regulations around insider trading, promoting transparency, and ensuring fair market practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025