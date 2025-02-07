Left Menu

India Boosts Fertiliser Production Amid Rising Demand

India's fertiliser production increased by 4% in the 2023-24 fiscal year, reaching 503.35 lakh tonnes. Despite growth, the demand for DAP exceeded domestic production, necessitating imports. Subsidy schemes ensure affordable fertilisers for farmers, with significant government investments over recent years. The Nutrient Based Subsidy Policy supports phosphatic and potassic fertilisers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:05 IST
India has marked a substantial increase in its fertiliser production with a 4% rise noted in the fiscal year 2023-24, culminating in a total output of 503.35 lakh tonnes. This benchmark underscores the government's efforts to meet the growing demands of the agricultural sector.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Anupriya Patel, delivered these insights to the Lok Sabha, highlighting the strategic advancements made from 2019 through 2024. The data reflects a consistent growth in production, with the country navigating varying demands and subsidies.

As India continues to grapple with the demand-supply gap in di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), the government has resorted to imports and existing stockpiles. Various subsidy schemes aim to ensure farmers possess affordable access to these critical resources, supported by the Nutrient Based Subsidy Policy for P&K fertilisers.

