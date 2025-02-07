Left Menu

Codelco Aims to Boost Copper Output Amid Production Challenges

Chilean state miner Codelco targets 1.391 million metric tons of copper production in 2025 and has planned investments of $4.727 billion. With copper prices anticipated at $4.30 per pound, Codelco forecasts $22.23 billion in revenue and $3.105 billion pre-tax profit, aiming to overcome recent low production levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:55 IST
Codelco Aims to Boost Copper Output Amid Production Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chilean state miner Codelco, known as the world's largest copper producer, is setting ambitious goals for the coming years. A government decree reviewed by Reuters reveals that Codelco is planning to produce 1.391 million metric tons of copper by 2025.

Struggling to overcome production levels not seen in a quarter-century, the company has sanctioned $4.727 billion in investments. This includes $3.972 billion plus Value Added Tax (VAT), according to the official document.

In its financial projections, Codelco has forecasted a copper price of $4.30 per pound with production costs of $1.98 per pound. The company expects to generate $22.23 billion in operating revenue, translating into a pre-tax net profit of $3.105 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025