RBI's Strategic Rate Cut Fuels Economic Revival

The Reserve Bank of India took a decisive step to stimulate the economy on Friday by reducing the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%. This marks the first rate cut since May 2020, orchestrated under the new leadership of Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

Industry and experts alike have hailed this move as a boon for several sectors, with Assocham describing it as a catalyst for boosting demand. The housing, automobile, and consumer durables sectors are among those expected to benefit from the reduced borrowing costs, according to industry leaders.

In light of declining inflation rates, experts anticipate further monetary easing in future quarters. Analysts caution, however, that global market dynamics, influenced by factors like U.S. tariff policies, could impact the RBI's future actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)