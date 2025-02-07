Left Menu

Haryana Minister Demands Action Against Illegal Immigration Facilitators

Haryana Minister Anil Vij has called for stringent measures against individuals aiding illegal immigration after the deportation of Indian nationals from the US. With ongoing investigations and numerous cases already registered, Indian officials aim to tackle the issue of illegal immigration effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:48 IST
Haryana Minister Anil Vij (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Friday urged for strict action against those facilitating the illegal immigration of Indian nationals to the United States. His statement came in response to Deepender Hooda's criticism over the handcuffing of deported Indian citizens by US authorities, which Hooda described as a national indignity.

Anil Vij, addressing the media, emphasized the need for cases against individuals involved in such unauthorized migration. Meanwhile, Karnal DSP Rajiv Kumar confirmed that an FIR was lodged against agents accused of illegal immigration facilitation, with investigations still ongoing.

The deportation, affecting over 100 Indian nationals, involved a US Air Force plane arriving in Punjab's Amritsar. A US official confirmed established deportation procedures, ensuring humane treatment for deportees, as Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to addressing such issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

