Tiwari Rebuts Kejriwal's Bribery Allegations Amidst Delhi Election Tensions

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari firmly dismissed Arvind Kejriwal's bribery accusations on Friday, responding to claims that the BJP tried to sway Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates on the eve of the Delhi Assembly election results. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari assured that the party has taken the allegations seriously with plans to file a formal complaint. He questioned the basis of such charges, asserting that the BJP will not tolerate baseless accusations.

Tiwari didn't hold back in his criticism of the AAP-led government, highlighting issues such as pollution, substandard water quality, failing infrastructure, and education system lapses. 'No department has left people satisfied—be it pollution, roads falling into disrepair, or unmet promises to vulnerable populations,' Tiwari insisted, pointing to schools without principals and halted pensions for seniors as examples of governance failures.

As Delhi awaits its electoral outcome on February 8, Tiwari expressed confidence in BJP's potential to topple the current administration. Kejriwal's recent claim that AAP candidates were offered Rs 15 crore to defect was met with serious scrutiny, as the Anti-Corruption Bureau issued a notice to Kejriwal, seeking detailed information on the bribe offers and the involvement of any BJP members. This investigation precedes a tense electoral showdown in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)