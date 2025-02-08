USDA Funding Freeze Leaves Farmers in Limbo

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has halted funding for certain farmer programs during an ongoing review, contradicting promises made by the Trump administration to protect farmer support amid government changes.

Farmers nationwide feel the immediate impact, facing disruptions in cash assistance for various agricultural needs. The freeze targets funds tied to environmental programs initiated under former President Joe Biden's climate law, the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

The White House's January 27 proposal aimed to freeze federal loans and grants but was temporarily blocked in court. The unexpected funding hold increases financial instability among farmers, exacerbating the economic pressure from years of declining crop prices.

